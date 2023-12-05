Resources for startup businesses | Talk of Alaska

Solar panels in Dillingham (Dave Bendinger/KDLG)

It’s not easy starting a business in Alaska. The distance from lower 48 supply chains, customers, and investors can create barriers to growth that stop prospective companies from fully realizing their vision, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Alaska has been the birthplace of several successful startups, and experts say the state offers unique opportunities for funding, networking, research, and more. We discuss what it takes to launch a successful startup, and how to keep it growing, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Madilyn Rose

GUESTS:

Piper Foster Wilder – Co-founder and CEO of 60 Hertz Energy

Co-founder and CEO of 60 Hertz Energy Ben Kellie – Writer, investor, consultant, Entrepreneur in Residence at UAA, founder of The Launch Company

Writer, investor, consultant, Entrepreneur in Residence at UAA, founder of The Launch Company Mark Billinglsey – Director, UAF Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship

Director, UAF Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship Laura Vaught – Project Manager, Alaska Dept. of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development

