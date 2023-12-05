Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Sullivan heralds the end of a fellow Republican’s block on military officer promotions. Plus, state officials say staffing shortages, computer upgrades and a federal requirement are contributing to a food stamp backlog. And, when Typhoon Merbok hit the community of Newtok last year, it pushed the village to its limits.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Juneau
Emily Schwing in Newtok
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.