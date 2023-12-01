Husband of sole Wrangell landslide survivor found dead in search

A Nov. 21, 2023 view of the Wrangell landslide looking north. (Courtesy Calib Purviance via State of Alaska)

A 12-year-old boy is the last person who remains missing in the fatal landslide near Wrangell, after Alaska State Troopers say volunteers found a man’s body Thursday, bringing the disaster’s official death toll to five.

Troopers said in an online dispatch Friday that 65-year-old Otto Florschutz’s body was recovered at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Wrangell Search and Rescue volunteers, working with search dogs and an excavator.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain said Friday that searchers are awaiting word on areas of the Nov. 20 slide to check, rather than in an active search effort as they were immediately after it happened.

“Search and rescue volunteers and scent detection canines continue with reactive searching in any areas where there may be a clue or evidence that points to a certain area,” he said.

Otto Florschutz was the husband of Christina Florschutz, a local teacher’s aide and the sole survivor of the landslide. She told reporters last week that she was upstairs in their home when the slide knocked her around like “weightless popcorn,” leading to an overnight ordeal in the ruins of the top floor that she survived by using pieces of polar fleece to keep herself warm.

Otto Florschutz, in a candidate photo for the 2022 U.S. House special election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Last year, Otto Florschutz ran as a Republican among dozens of candidates in the special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young. Young’s seat is now held by Rep. Mary Peltola.

Florschutz joins four members of the Heller family confirmed dead in the slide. Timothy Heller, 44, Beth Heller, 36, and Mara Heller, 16, were all found dead after the 500-foot-wide slide destroyed three homes. Kara Heller, 11, was found Saturday amid an extensive search of the debris near Mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway.

Troopers said Friday that 12-year-old Derek Heller is still missing.

DeSpain said that it comes down to the canines to indicate where searchers should focus on to find Derek Heller.

“Now that the road is cleared and more equipment is able to get in there and help clear the debris, the search efforts have shifted mainly to the ocean side of the road,” he said.

According to DeSpain, once canines detect an area, probes and various other means will be used to find the boy.

Correction: An initial version of this story inaccurately said Christina Florschutz was trapped in the ruins of her home’s attic, not its top floor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.