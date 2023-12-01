Alaska News Nightly: Friday, December 1, 2023

Mason Villarma is the interim manager of the City and Borough of Wrangell. The deadly Nov. 20, 2023 landslide happened on his first day on the job. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Searchers find a fifth body after the landslide in Wrangell. Plus, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson clashes with the Assembly over his budget vetoes. And, the hit musical Frozen debuts in Ketchikan.

