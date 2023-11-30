Soldotna man pleads guilty to illegal harvest of collared moose

A bull moose (Courtesy Paul Twardock)

A Soldotna man pleaded guilty last week to charges of illegally killing a bull moose collared by state biologists.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers say they discovered a moose hide and guts disposed of on Gas Well Road near Soldotna in early October. The moose’s Alaska Department of Fish & Game radio collar had been cut off.

The moose was a two-and-a-half-year-old bull, killed in late September at Mile 10 of K-Beach Road, according to troopers. Based on its age, the moose was not legal to hunt.

Troopers identified 42-year-old Guy Gonzales as a suspect, and say he admitted to harvesting the moose and throwing away the collar. Troopers seized the meat and donated it, and charged Gonzales with three misdemeanor counts.

Gonzales’s guilty plea came with a $1,500 fine, $1,000 in restitution for the moose, and three years of misdemeanor probation.