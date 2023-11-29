The Alaska Zoo celebrates Christmas for the Animals and Artisan’s Bazaar this weekend | State of Art

A painting by local artist Jason Vukovich. (Courtesy of Jason Vukovich)

The Alaska Zoo’s annual Christmas for the Animals and Artisan’s Bazaar will be held on Sunday, December 3. The event will feature crafts from local artists, caroling, photos with Santa and more. Visitors can also bring cold weather gear donations for Covenant House, buy toys at the giftshop as donations to Toys for Tots and bring food for the animals.

Jason Vukovich is a local artist who will be at the bazaar selling his work. His paintings and drawings often feature adorable animals or outdoor themes. He’ll be selling pieces featuring the minor Alaska celebrity Grubby the Opossum. All proceeds from his Grubby work will be donated back to the zoo. Vukovich’s life has taken many turns, but one of the constants that opened doors for him was art — from serving in the Navy to designing for an engineering firm. He joins us on this episode to tell us about the path art paved for him, his love of the outdoors and finding a second home at the Alaska Zoo.

EVENT DETAILS:

Sunday, December 3rd at the Alaska Zoo

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Zoo Lights until 8 p.m.

LINKS:

Alaska Zoo website

Alaska Zoo event information

Jason Vukovich Facebook

Jason Vukovich artist store



Work by Jason Vukovich: