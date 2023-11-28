Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Scientists discuss the factors that led to the deadly landslide in Wrangell. Plus, a Wrangell man’s retirement project becomes a lifeline for residents stranded beyond the landslide. And, the mother of an Alaska teen who died during a military event searches for answers.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Anna Canny and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.