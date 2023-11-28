Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Charlie and Mel Hazel have lived at mile 12.7 of Zimovia Highway for 10 years. Their floating dock – a retirement project for Charlie – has become a hub of evacuations and emergency management in the days since Wrangell’s deadly landslide (Anna Canny/KTOO)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Scientists discuss the factors that led to the deadly landslide in Wrangell. Plus, a Wrangell man’s retirement project becomes a lifeline for residents stranded beyond the landslide. And, the mother of an Alaska teen who died during a military event searches for answers.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Anna Canny and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.