Anchorage soldier dead, 2 men wounded in Spenard shooting

Army Pvt. Jaivion Anthonio Hawkins, 21, was killed in a Nov. 25, 2023 shooting in Anchorage. (From 11th Airborne Division)

Update 11:30 a.m. Tuesday:

The 21-year-old man shot to death at a Spenard home early Saturday was an Army soldier from Florida, assigned to Anchorage’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The Army’s 11th Airborne Division said Tuesday that the man killed in the Greenland Drive shooting, Pvt. Jaivion Anthonio Hawkins of Tallahassee, Fla., served as a motor transport operator with the 725th Brigade Support Battalion.

Hawkins joined the Army in October 2021, and reported for duty in Alaska in May 2022.

An Army spokesperson deferred questions about the case to Anchorage police, who are leading the investigation. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said nothing further on the case was available Tuesday.

Original story:

Anchorage police say a 21-year-old man died early Saturday in a shooting at a Spenard home. Two other men were also shot and survived.

Police identified the slain man Monday as Jaivion Hawkins. Officers found his body in a residence on the 3400 block of Greenland Drive, after receiving a report of shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Medics also found a second man with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body and took him to a local hospital. Police said the third victim in the shooting arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and not random,” police said in an initial statement.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to discuss further details of the shooting Monday, saying it remains under investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

Oistad asked that any witnesses to the shooting who haven’t already spoken with investigators, or anyone who has surveillance video of the area call police at 311.