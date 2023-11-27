Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 27, 2023

Christina Florschutz was the sole survivor recovered after a Nov. 20, 2023 landslide in Wrangell destroyed three homes and left at least four people dead. (Colette Czarnecki/KSTK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Searchers find another body in the Wrangell landslide, as two people remain missing. Plus, the state and federal governments are going to court over how to manage salmon fishing on the Kuskokwim River. And, shoppers stay home for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this year.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Anna Canny and Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.