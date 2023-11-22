Juneau potter Mercedes Munoz in Anchorage for pop-up show this Friday | State of Art

Childhood photo of Juneau potter Mercedes Munoz with her grandmother artist Rie Munoz. (Courtesy of Mercedes Munoz)

Potter Mercedes Munoz is a fifth generation Alaskan from Juneau who grew up in a family supportive of the arts. Her grandmother is the late Rie Munoz, one of Alaska’s most well-loved artists who created colorful depictions of life in the state. While Mercedes spent quality time with her grandmother, who fostered a love for art, she forged a path of her own. Working with ceramics and illustration, Mercedes creates usable art with a taste for whimsy.

Mercedes will be in Anchorage for a pop-up show at Double Shovel Cider Company on Friday, November 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.



On this episode she tells us about how family and place influence her work, her approach to pottery and more.

LINKS:

Mercedes Munoz website

Instagram

Pop-up event info

Link Tree