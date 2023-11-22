Juneau potter Mercedes Munoz in Anchorage for pop-up show this Friday | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
A woman with gray hair and glasses poses with a young girl.
Childhood photo of Juneau potter Mercedes Munoz with her grandmother artist Rie Munoz. (Courtesy of Mercedes Munoz)

Potter Mercedes Munoz is a fifth generation Alaskan from Juneau who grew up in a family supportive of the arts. Her grandmother is the late Rie Munoz, one of Alaska’s most well-loved artists who created colorful depictions of life in the state. While Mercedes spent quality time with her grandmother, who fostered a love for art, she forged a path of her own. Working with ceramics and illustration, Mercedes creates usable art with a taste for whimsy.

Mercedes will be in Anchorage for a pop-up show at Double Shovel Cider Company on Friday, November 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

On this episode she tells us about how family and place influence her work, her approach to pottery and more.

LINKS:
Mercedes Munoz website
Instagram
Pop-up event info
Link Tree

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

