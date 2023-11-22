Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Wrangell continues the search for people still missing after a deadly landslide. Plus, Sen. Murkowski hosts a bipartisan sing-a-long after a tense week in Congress. And, the EPA will fund clean energy projects in rural Alaska.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra and Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Jamie Diep in Homer
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Anna Canny in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.