Boyfriend kills Wasilla woman, boy, self in murder-suicide, troopers say

Alaska State Trooper hat. (Alaska Public Media file photo)

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of two adults and a child in the Mat-Su Borough, in what investigators say appears to be a double murder and suicide.

According to an online dispatch, troopers were called to a home to do a welfare check at a Wasilla home just before noon Monday and found three people dead.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Mat-Su Major Crime Unit is overseeing the case. After a preliminary investigation, they identified the dead as 45-year-old Ryan Casey and his girlfriend, Kelsey Ables, who was 31, along with her son, 7-year-old Kason Ables.

Troopers said Casey shot and killed his girlfriend and her son, then took his own life. A troopers spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment on the case Tuesday morning.

“The investigation into this tragic incident is active and ongoing,” troopers wrote.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy. Troopers say next of kin have been notified.

If you are a victim of domestic violence and are looking for resources, you can call AWAIC’s 24-hour support line at (907) 272-0100.A full list of Alaska shelters and victim’s services providers can be found here.