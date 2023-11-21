Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A girl died, a woman was found alive and five are still missing after a landslide in Wrangell. Plus, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson delivers his state of the city address, after a rough week of snow and criticism. And, climatologists say storms like the one that hit Anchorage recently shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.