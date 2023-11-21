Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

A fatal landslide at roughly Mile 11 of the Zimovia Highway near Wrangell, seen from the air on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Courtesy Sunrise Aviation)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A girl died, a woman was found alive and five are still missing after a landslide in Wrangell. Plus, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson delivers his state of the city address, after a rough week of snow and criticism. And, climatologists say storms like the one that hit Anchorage recently shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.