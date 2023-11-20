Blizzard could bring 14 inches of snow to Juneau by Tuesday morning

Niko Sanguinetti and Terry Hoskinson shovel snow while Roux plays in it on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

A blizzard warning is in effect for Juneau starting Monday morning, for a storm that could bring 9 to 14 inches of snow. Strong winds — with gusts up to 60 mph — will kick up snow and make travel hazardous.

Meteorologist Andrew Park with the National Weather Service office in Juneau said some snow is already accumulating on roadways, and people should avoid travel on Monday if possible.

“Take it slow, leave plenty of space,” Park said. “But this evening is definitely your window. Tomorrow it could get pretty wild out there.”

Juneau, we are issuing a Blizzard Warning valid 6AM Monday to 6AM Tuesday. Expect 9-14 inches of snow, with winds gusting to 60 mph dropping visibility down to 1/4 mile or less at times. Travel will be difficult. Check https://t.co/QcCRybTrOd frequently for updates. #akwx pic.twitter.com/2mzd8kt2RK — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) November 19, 2023

Downtown Juneau and Thane lost power around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Alaska Electric Light and Power Company spokesperson Deb Driscoll said the outage was linked to the Second Street power station, and crews were responding, but there could be more outages throughout the day as the storm intensifies.

“I expect we’ll have many more today,” Driscoll said.

Juneau schools are open, but after-school activities and the RALLY program are cancelled. A note on the school district’s website says there’s the potential for students to be released early on Monday.

City buses on Juneau will be on modified winter routes at least through Monday. Capital Transit posted on their website that all riders should expect delays, and there is no service on Cordova St., Franklin St. and Fourth St.

By Tuesday morning in Juneau, the snow will begin to mix with rain, which could create icy conditions that will persist through the week.

Gustavus, Haines and Skagway could also see snowfall in the double digits on Monday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for those communities, but milder winds will make blizzard hazards less likely.

For the southern panhandle, from Ketchikan to Prince of Wales Island, major snowfall is less likely, but strong winds — between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph — could pose a threat. There’s the potential for power outages, downed trees and damage to boats that are not secured properly.

The National Weather Service will continue to update forecasts as the storm picks up.