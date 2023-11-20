3 dead in 2 Sunday Anchorage shootings

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two people were shot and killed Sunday night outside a Walmart in south Anchorage, and police say a third person was fatally shot outside a Mountain View home earlier that day.

Police called to the Walmart south of the Dimond Center mall just after 5 p.m. Sunday found the bodies of a man and woman behind two trucks in the parking lot, near the store’s entrance. A firearm was also found, police said in a statement issued late Sunday evening.

Police have released few other details but did say they are searching for a suspect and believe it is an isolated incident. There have been no arrests, and police said it remains an active investigation.

Sean Keating, an APD officer and crime scene team leader, told the Anchorage Daily News that it was fortunate no one else was injured by gunfire.

“That just happened right outside the main entrance. It’s just insane,” Keating said.

The store was evacuated before closing for the day, and officers helped people reach their vehicles, avoiding the crime scene.

In the earlier shooting on Sunday, police responded at about 3:15 a.m. to the vicinity of North Bragaw Street and Thompson Avenue. Officers found a wounded man outdoors, who was taken to a hospital but died there.

Police say a suspect, who hasn’t yet been named, was detained.

Police have asked anyone with information or surveillance video from the two shooting sites to contact them. Officers also are working with Walmart to obtain the store’s surveillance video.

Police spokesperson Renee Oistad said by email that investigators do not anticipate releasing any more information on either shooting until Tuesday.