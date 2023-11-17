The challenges of cleaning leftover military waste | Alaska Insight

The military has operated all across Alaska since World War II, leaving a legacy of decades-old contamination. That contamination takes many forms, but the most problematic kind are invisible chemicals like PCBs and PFAS in the soil and water. These chemicals cause long-term health issues and can be difficult and expensive to remove. On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Vi Waghiyi, environmental health and justice coordinator for Alaska Community Action on Toxics, as well as Lisa Griswold, who coordinates remediation of contaminated Native corporation lands for the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, to discuss the ongoing efforts to clean up Alaska’s contaminated lands.

