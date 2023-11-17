Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 17, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s homeless residents prepare for sub-zero temperatures over the weekend. Plus, a Coast Guard helicopter crew is rescued by the people they were sent to rescue. And, an Anchorage basketball phenom returns to play for a hometown crowd.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Riley Board in Kenai
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.