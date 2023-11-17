Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 17, 2023

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Sitka pends investigation Nov. 14, 2023 after it crashed on Read Island, Alaska. The helicopter crash occurred Nov. 13, 2023, at approximately 11:05 p.m. All four crewmembers survived. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s homeless residents prepare for sub-zero temperatures over the weekend. Plus, a Coast Guard helicopter crew is rescued by the people they were sent to rescue. And, an Anchorage basketball phenom returns to play for a hometown crowd.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Riley Board in Kenai

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.