Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Alaska Department of Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Commissioners hear arguments in a case about funding for a campaign to overturn ranked choice voting. Plus, an Anchorage Assembly asks the Mayor to stand up emergency warming centers. And, one woman shares her story out of homelessness, and works to help others achieve the same.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.