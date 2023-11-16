4 people accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Bethel prison

The Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel (From Alaska DOC)

Alaska State Troopers say two people are charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into Bethel’s Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center, in an attempt organized by two current inmates.

According to charging documents, inmates Dane Hodgdon, 38, and Frederick Wilson, 35, coordinated two instances on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 in which Bethel residents Sarah Walker, 47, and Rebecca Flynn, 22, drove over to the correctional center and threw packages over the fence.

Troopers said that one of those packages was a bag of white powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine. Both packages also contained suboxone, which according to troopers is used to treat opiate addiction.

Each suspect has been charged with one first-degree felony count and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of promoting contraband. These charges carry sentences ranging from two to six years in prison.

Both the Alaska Department of Corrections and Alaska State Troopers declined to comment other than what was stated in the court documents. Bethel District Attorney Mark Clark also declined to comment.