Wisdom gone wild | Line One: Your Health Connection

Dementia is a broad term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions. It can have major impacts on one’s ability to do everyday tasks, and for many, it’s a terrifying diagnosis. But a diagnosis doesn’t mean the end of everything, and on this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Rea Tajiri, discuss the 16 years Tajiri spent caring for her mother with dementia, the beautiful moments they found within, and the documentary Tajiri produced from those moments.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Rea Tajiri, Filmmaker, creator of Wisdom Gone Wild

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

