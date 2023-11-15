Mental health resources for veterans | Talk of Alaska

State flags hang in the Alaska National Guard auditorium during a Veterans Day ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Nov. 11, 2019. (Photo by Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska has more military veterans per capita than any other state in the union. Alaska Native veterans were early defenders and have served in high numbers since territorial days. Many other Alaskans first came to the state with the military and decided to stay after they left active duty service. It adds up to a lot of veterans. That service can be rewarding but can also create trauma. Connection with other vets and professional therapy can help. Paths to healing and happiness for veterans is our discussion on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Dr. Monique Andrews – Licensed professional counselor specializing in military and veteran mental health, Alaska Army National Guard soldier

Licensed professional counselor specializing in military and veteran mental health, Alaska Army National Guard soldier Luke Bushatz – Veteran, principle for Remedy Alpine

