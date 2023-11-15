Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage’s mayor responds to criticism of city snow plowing. Plus, an investigative journalist looks into the deaths of two women at the former Kotzebue mayor’s home. And, Lisa Murkowski laments a lack of moderates in the U.S. Senate.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Jeremy Hsieh, Chris Klint and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.