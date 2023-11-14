Assembly discusses plans to combat Anchorage’s housing crisis | Addressing Alaskans

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
A man stands next to a projector screen giving a speech to an audience sitting at tables.
Nolan Klouda, executive director of UAA’s Center for Economic Development discusses the data behind Anchorage’s housing shortage at UAA’s Student Union for the Anchorage Assembly’s Community Housing Action Summit on November 3. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features sessions from the Anchorage Assembly’s Community Housing Action Summit. The event was open to the public and consisted of speakers discussing the issues behind the city’s housing shortage, solutions to the issue and breakout sessions for more in-depth conversations. This program includes the session “Anchorage’s housing shortage is an everyone problem!” where Nolan Klouda, executive director of UAA’s Center for Economic Development, and Mike Robbins, board chair of the Anchorage Community Development Authority discuss the data affecting the housing market. We’ll also hear a draft plan of the Anchorage Assembly’s Housing Strategic Plan.


This event was recorded on November 3 at the UAA Student Union.

LINKS:
Anchorage Assembly Housing Action website
Community Housing Action Summit program and presentation slides
Anchorage Assembly website

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleAs gasoline prices fall, U.S. inflation cools to 3.2%
Next articleWestern Alaska salmon crisis affects physical and mental health, residents say

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR