Assembly discusses plans to combat Anchorage’s housing crisis | Addressing Alaskans

Nolan Klouda, executive director of UAA’s Center for Economic Development discusses the data behind Anchorage’s housing shortage at UAA’s Student Union for the Anchorage Assembly’s Community Housing Action Summit on November 3. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This episode of Addressing Alaskans features sessions from the Anchorage Assembly’s Community Housing Action Summit. The event was open to the public and consisted of speakers discussing the issues behind the city’s housing shortage, solutions to the issue and breakout sessions for more in-depth conversations. This program includes the session “Anchorage’s housing shortage is an everyone problem!” where Nolan Klouda, executive director of UAA’s Center for Economic Development, and Mike Robbins, board chair of the Anchorage Community Development Authority discuss the data affecting the housing market. We’ll also hear a draft plan of the Anchorage Assembly’s Housing Strategic Plan.



This event was recorded on November 3 at the UAA Student Union.



LINKS:

Anchorage Assembly Housing Action website

Community Housing Action Summit program and presentation slides

Anchorage Assembly website

