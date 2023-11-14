Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Nunalleq dig site is located just off the coast of the Bering Sea, close to Quinhagak. A portion of the site already eroded into the sea. And the threat from erosion increases each year as storm surges grow in number because of climate change. (Photo by Katie Basile/KYUK)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage parents contend with remote learning as winter storms keep schools closed. Plus, Anchorage leaders aim to expand winter sheltering options. And, scientists say communities must adapt to melting caused by climate change.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.