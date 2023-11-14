Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage parents contend with remote learning as winter storms keep schools closed. Plus, Anchorage leaders aim to expand winter sheltering options. And, scientists say communities must adapt to melting caused by climate change.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Anna Canny in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.