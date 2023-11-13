Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 13, 2023

George Cromer, a teacher at Airport Heights Elementary, took a break from remote learning to blow snow off his driveway in Anchorage on Monday, Nov.13, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A U.S. Senate field hearing in Bethel records testimony on the impact of fewer salmon. Plus, federal and state authorities say bigger profits are behind drug traffickers targeting Alaska. And, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly overhauls its invocation policy.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Riley Board in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.