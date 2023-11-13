Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 13, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A man uses a snow blower on his driveway.
George Cromer, a teacher at Airport Heights Elementary, took a break from remote learning to blow snow off his driveway in Anchorage on Monday, Nov.13, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A U.S. Senate field hearing in Bethel records testimony on the impact of fewer salmon. Plus, federal and state authorities say bigger profits are behind drug traffickers targeting Alaska. And, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly overhauls its invocation policy.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Riley Board in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

