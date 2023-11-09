Made in Alaska: Revelate Designs | Outdoor Explorer

Mountain biking started in the 1980’s and since then people have biked the world from Alaska to Chile to the Himalayas. More recently, Alaskans created and developed fat bikes for Alaska’s winter. As bikers discovered what they could do with improved bike technology they came up with ways to carry all their gear. Bike trailers and paniers worked on pavement, but once on trails and snow new systems were needed. Eric Parsons with Revelate Designs started fiddling with bags that fit on bike frames to enable his epic trips. Eventually he quit his day job and started what would become Revelate Designs. On this Outdoor Explorer Eric talks with host Paul Twardock about biking all over the world and how that inspired and influenced his business.
Paul Twardock is a Professor of Outdoor Studies at Alaska Pacific University, where he has worked since 1988. He is the author of Kayaking and Camping in Prince William Sound and help found the Alaska Sea Kayaking Symposium/Paddle Sport Fun Day. At APU he teaches a variety of undergraduate classes included Sea Kayaking, Recreation Program Design, Nordic Skiing, The Business of Recreation, and Wildland Ecosystems and Human Impacts. Paul received his BS in Outdoor Recreation from Western Illinois University, went to work instructing for NOLS in Alaska, then received his MBA from APU. Paul’s research includes monitoring of campsites in Prince William Sound and Chugach State Park for human impact, trail use in Chugach State Park, and the Alaska Recreational Boating Safety Incident Database. His passions include sea kayaking, river boating of all sorts, hiking, mountain running, climbing, skiing of any kind, and birding. One of his last adventures involved a mule ride.