Made in Alaska: Revelate Designs | Outdoor Explorer

Nizina River, Wrangells St. Elias National Park, AK (Courtesy of Revelate Designs)

Mountain biking started in the 1980’s and since then people have biked the world from Alaska to Chile to the Himalayas. More recently, Alaskans created and developed fat bikes for Alaska’s winter. As bikers discovered what they could do with improved bike technology they came up with ways to carry all their gear. Bike trailers and paniers worked on pavement, but once on trails and snow new systems were needed. Eric Parsons with Revelate Designs started fiddling with bags that fit on bike frames to enable his epic trips. Eventually he quit his day job and started what would become Revelate Designs. On this Outdoor Explorer Eric talks with host Paul Twardock about biking all over the world and how that inspired and influenced his business.

HOST: Paul Twardock



GUEST: Eric Parsons, Founder of Revelate Designs



LINK:

Revelate Designs website



BROADCAST: Thursday, November 9th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 9th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT



