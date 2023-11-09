Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Snow on the Glenn Highway’s Eagle River bridge on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (From 511.alaska.gov)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A federal judge rules in favor of the Willow oil project on Alaska’s North Slope. Plus, A co-author of Alaska’s Permanent Fund legislation hopes that the state can avoid a fiscal cliff. And, business owners in Juneau question how much cruise tourism is too much.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.