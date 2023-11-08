Nome police investigate 2 recent suspicious fires

Nome fire crews responded to a Steadman Avenue fire early on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy Scotty Campbell)

The Nome Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the cause of a fire that was set at a home early Tuesday morning, the second suspicious blaze reported locally in recent weeks.

The fire on Steadman Street was set at about 4 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be intentional, according to a Facebook post from police. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Knowlton.

Knowlton said a shed on the property was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

“The fire was starting to move to other exposures, so we deployed lines and got the fire knocked down,” he said.

This is the second local fire that is believed to have been intentionally set. An Oct. 1 fire resulted in tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damages to a Tobuk Alley property.

Nome police ask that anyone with information on either fire call them at 907-443-5262. Anonymous tips on the fires can also be left on the department’s Crimeline at 907-443-8509.