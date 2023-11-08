Long-term acute care and rehabilitation | Line One: Your Health Connection

When someone has a critical illness or a major injury like a damaged spinal cord, they often need long term care and intensive rehabilitation. This has often required patients in Alaska to travel out of state, but now, that’s changing as in-state hospitals begin offering those services to keep Alaskans in Alaska. On this Line One host Dr. Justin Clark and his guests explore the resources in Alaska for long term care and rehabilitation.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Gregory LeBleu, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Physician, St. Elias Admissions and Consult Program Physician Leader
- Marcy Stalvey, Manager of Rehabilitation Services, St. Elias Specialty Hospital
RESOURCES:
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
