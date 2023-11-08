Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

A seated inmate seen through a window at Anchorage Cook Inlet Pretrial Center. (Rhonda McBride/KNBA)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Members of the Fairbanks Four speak out after settling lawsuits with the city. Plus, the governor picks a new state House member for northern Alaska. And, the ACLU calls on the state to take better care of Alaskans in prison.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Michael Fanelli, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.