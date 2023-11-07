Dealing with the dark | Talk of Alaska

Snow covers a side trail near Tikishla Park in Anchorage (Lori Townsend/Alaska Public Media)

To enjoy winter in the North, or at least to get by with your faculties intact, you have to have a strategy for the darkness of winter. Some of us see it as a chance to nest; to spend more time reading on the couch or tackling indoor projects. For others, winter sports and bright snow provide seasonal thrills unavailable to much of the world. For some of us, it’s a time to drag out the therapeutic lamps to keep the gloom at bay. We discuss darkness, and finding ways to enjoy the short days of winter, on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Holly Brooks, Licensed therapist, two time winter olympian

Licensed therapist, two time winter olympian Holly Nordlum, Inupiaq traditional tattoo artist and graphic designer

