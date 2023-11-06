New Anchorage Museum exhibit shares oral history of Filipinos from across Alaska | State of Art

A display at the Anchorage Museum exhibit “MANA: The History We Inherit.” The project is an oral history effort documenting the lives of Filipinos across Alaska. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Joshua Albeza Branstetter, Tasha Elizarde and Shayne Nuesca at Alaska Public Media on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Filipinos have a long history in the state and a dedicated group of Alaskans wants to document their stories before they are lost to time. “MANA: The History We Inherit” is a oral history project founded by Shayne Nuesca, Tasha Elizarde and Joshua Albeza Branstetter. Mana is the Tagalog word for “inheritance.” The popup exhibit at the Anchorage Museum features current portraits of subjects accompanied by collages of old family photos and a short biography. It will be on display through January 28.





LINKS:

Anchorage Museum website

Anchorage Museum: “MANA: The History We Inherit”

MANA website