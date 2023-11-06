New Anchorage Museum exhibit shares oral history of Filipinos from across Alaska | State of Art

Filipinos have a long history in the state and a dedicated group of Alaskans wants to document their stories before they are lost to time. “MANA: The History We Inherit” is a oral history project founded by Shayne Nuesca, Tasha Elizarde and Joshua Albeza Branstetter. Mana is the Tagalog word for “inheritance.” The popup exhibit at the Anchorage Museum features current portraits of subjects accompanied by collages of old family photos and a short biography. It will be on display through January 28.
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.