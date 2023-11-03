Resources for rural child care providers | Alaska Insight

Nearly every community in Alaska faces a shortage of affordable quality child care, but in many rural communities, there are little to no options at all. Advocates say there are many limiting factors, including licensing difficulties, challenges to accessing funds, and finding the right professionals to run the facilities. On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Bridie Trainor, child care program director for Kawerak, the nonprofit tribal organization in the Bering Straits region, and Kery DelSignore, the principal of Tuluksak school, to discuss what rural communities need to make child care effective and affordable.

