Healing Together: A Film Screening and Conversation About Suicide – Nov. 16

Suicide is preventable, but it takes a community-wide effort. The students of Nelson Island School in Toksook Bay are using a model working with the Alaska Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Their efforts are part of a new Indie Alaska episode by Alaska Public Media.

Join us for a free screening of the film and a facilitated community conversation about suicide, prevention, and grief-processing in Anchorage and beyond.

Partners in the program will be on hand to talk about their experience.



RSVP is encouraged, but not require. Click here to RSVP on Eventbrite.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Thursday, November 16, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Mountain View Library – 120 Bragaw Street (Anchorage)

RSVP: RSVP is encouraged, but not required. Click here to RSVP.

If you are in crisis or just need someone to talk to, call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

This event is presented in partnership with Anchorage Public Library and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alaska Chapter!

This event and the film are made possible in part by support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Alaska Mental Health Trust.