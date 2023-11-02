Public use cabins and huts in Alaska | Outdoor Explorer

Lisa Keller
A snowy yurt surrounded by a porch and railings with a central staircase sits in the woods.
Toba’s Yurt at the Alaska Huts Association’s Manitoba property (Willie Dalton)

On this episode of Outdoor Explorer we hear from Kenzie Barnwell and Philip Swiny. Kenzie is the Chugach Stewardship Coordinator for the National Forest Foundation and Philip is the executive director of the Alaska Huts Association. There is a rich history of public cabins in Alaska, dating back to the 1930s. The National Forest Foundation is striving to reconstruct ten existing cabins and build 25 new cabins. Meanwhile, the Alaska Huts Association is the non-profit organization that manages the popular Manitoba Cabin and is in the beginning stages of planning huts accessed along Alaska Railroad whistle stops. Both organizations strive to balance accessibility to public use cabins and huts, with some buildings only accessed by water and other buildings just a short hike from parking. Kenzie and Philip are both in the middle of planning and implementing exciting new projects.


HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:
Kenzie Barnwell, Chugach Stewardship Coordinator for the National Forest Foundation
Philip Swiny, Executive Director of the Alaska Huts Association

LINKS:
Alaska Huts Association
National Forest Foundation

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

A log cabin with a green metal roof with two birch trees in a snowy clearing.
Exterior view of the historic main cabin at the Alaska Huts Association’s Manitoba property. (Willie Dalton)
Interior of a cabin with stove and furnishings.
Interior view of the historic main cabin at Alaska Huts Association Manitoba property. (Philip Swiny)
Interior of a yurt with wooden bunk beds and fire in a wood stove.
Interior view of the Spiritwalker Yurt at the Alaska Huts Association’s Manitoba property. (Philip Swiny)
