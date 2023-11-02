Motivation, parenting, and learning from mistakes | Line One: Your Health Connection

(Via Flickr user Tom Woodward)

Nobody is perfect. It’s easy to say, but hard to accept, and when it comes to parenting, accepting those imperfections is an important step in growth for children and parents alike. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton interviews Jessica Lahey, a teacher and author of multiple books on parenting, about how to accept and address our own flaws, while teaching kids to do the same.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Jessica Lahey, Author of The Addiction Inoculation and The Gift of Failure

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



