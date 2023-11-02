Motivation, parenting, and learning from mistakes | Line One: Your Health Connection

Nobody is perfect. It’s easy to say, but hard to accept, and when it comes to parenting, accepting those imperfections is an important step in growth for children and parents alike. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton interviews Jessica Lahey, a teacher and author of multiple books on parenting, about how to accept and address our own flaws, while teaching kids to do the same.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Jessica Lahey, Author of The Addiction Inoculation and The Gift of Failure
RESOURCES:
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE:
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.