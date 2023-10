Vic Fischer, the last remaining delegate of Alaska’s 1955 Constitutional Convention, has died. Fischer was a champion of equity, civil rights, and free speech. He abhorred the death penalty, and fought discrimination wherever he saw it. On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Jane Angvik, Fischer’s wife of 42 years, and Charles Wohlforth, who helped Fischer write his memoir titled ‘To Russia With Love’, to discuss the impact and legacy of Vic Fischer’s life.

