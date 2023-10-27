POV: Wisdom Gone Wild Screening – Nov. 13

Alaska Public Media invites you to a free community screening of the documentary Wisdom Gone Wild.

A vibrant tender cine-poem, a filmmaker collaborates with her Nisei mother as they confront the painful curious reality of wisdom ‘gone wild’ in the shadows of dementia. Made over 16 years, the film blends humor and sadness in an encounter between mother and daughter that blooms into an affectionate portrait of love, care, and a relationship transformed.

This free screening includes opening remarks by Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska.

Tickets are available now at the Bear Tooth box office (1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503), in person only. Limit two tickets per person. First come, first served.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Monday, November 13, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub – 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)

TICKETS: Bear Tooth box office while supplies last.

This event is made possible in-part by Bear Tooth Theatrepub, POV and Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska – thank you!