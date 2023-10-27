Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 27, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Dan Sullivan voices support for Israel. Plus, Native boarding school survivors share their trauma in an effort to heal. And, for the first time in decades, a Lingít language children’s book is released in Juneau.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.