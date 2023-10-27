Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 27, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Bob Sam
Bob Sam addresses Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan voices support for Israel. Plus, Native boarding school survivors share their trauma in an effort to heal. And, for the first time in decades, a Lingít language children’s book is released in Juneau.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

