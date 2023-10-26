Troopers stop active search for missing Togiak woman

A photo of Kelly Coopchiak, taken on Aug. 29, 2019. (From AST)

More than two weeks after a Togiak woman was last seen fishing on the Nushagak River, Alaska State Troopers have suspended active search efforts to find her.

Kelly Coopchiak, 25, had been fishing with her uncle near Suzie Creek on the Nushagak before leaving alone in her uncle’s boat.

Coopchiak was reported missing on Oct. 9, two days after Alaska State Troopers received word of a swamped, black Lund skiff on the river near Lewis Point. Troopers said they later received information that the skiff belonged to Coopchiak’s uncle.

On Monday, troopers announced that they had searched all areas where Coopchiak was likely to be and would be stopping active search efforts. In an online dispatch, troopers said they spent the past two weeks searching from the air, in the river and on the ground. They said no foul play is suspected.

Troopers say their search strategy is now reactive, meaning they will react to new information as it is gathered — but if new information comes in, that strategy may change. Troopers ask that anyone with first-hand information about Coopchiak’s disappearance call their Dillingham post at 907-842-5641.

In a statement, the City of Togiak said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and we hope for a safe return for Kelly.”

The Alaska State Troopers missing persons bulletin for Kelly Coopchiak. (From AST)

Get in touch with the author at christina@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.