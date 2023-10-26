Outdoor Explorer: New book examines how hunting and being outdoors with your dog can nurture the human spirt

Authors Christine Cunningham and Steve Meyer’s new book “The Land We Share” examines how hunting on public lands nurtures the human spirit.

Fall in Alaska is hunting season. Throughout the state Alaskans pursue moose, caribou and waterfowl, stocking up their freezers while enjoying the outdoors. That relationship to the natural world is the focus of Steve Meyer and Christine Cunningham’s new book “The Land We Share.” Steve and Christine are avid hunters, primarily of game birds working with their retrievers and Labrador working dogs. On this Outdoor Explorer Steve and Christine talk with host Paul Twardock about their holistic approach hunting and being in the outdoors with their dogs.



HOST: Paul Twardock



GUESTS: Steve Meyer and Christine Cunningham, authors of “The Land We Share”

LINK:

The Land We Share: A love affair told in hunting stories – Alaska Geographic





Author and hunter Steve Meyer sits with his dog. (Courtesy of Steve Meyer) Author and hunter Christine Cunningham sits with her dog. (Courtesy of Steve Meyer)

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 26th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 26th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT