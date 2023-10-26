Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow | INDIE ALASKA

By
Shiri Segal
-

Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the renowned Antiques Roadshow in Alaska. Join her as she unveils her cherished possessions and finds out if they prove to be valuable treasures or sentimental keepsakes.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

The Anchorage Antiques Roadshow episodes will in air in spring 2024.

Video by Shiri Segal, Mizelle Mayo, Valerie Lake, Maria Koop

Story by Shiri Segal and Maria Koop

Additional video by GBH

Music by Universal Production Music

Shiri joined Alaska Public Media in January 2018.  Before joining AKPM, she worked as a News Production Assistant for Anchorage’s ABC/FOX/CW affiliate for six years.  Outside of work, she enjoys painting, metal clay jewelry, thrift shopping, hanging out with family/friends and traveling.

Shiri is an avid traveler has been to a couple different places in Europe, Israel and Japan. She has also resided in a few of the aforementioned. She enjoys research on cultural topics and is learning several different languages including Japanese, Korean, Hebrew and, in addition, historical languages such as Medieval English and Latin.

