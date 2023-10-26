Living My Dream at Antiques Roadshow | INDIE ALASKA

Misty, a lifelong collector, has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of experiencing the renowned Antiques Roadshow in Alaska. Join her as she unveils her cherished possessions and finds out if they prove to be valuable treasures or sentimental keepsakes.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

The Anchorage Antiques Roadshow episodes will in air in spring 2024.

Video by Shiri Segal, Mizelle Mayo, Valerie Lake, Maria Koop

Story by Shiri Segal and Maria Koop

Additional video by GBH

Music by Universal Production Music