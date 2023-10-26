Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 26, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Second grade teacher Deanna Dunn flexes in front of her student during a reading lesson at Ptarmigan Elementary School in Anchorage on Sept. 29, 2023.
Second grade teacher Deanna Dunn flexes in front of her student during a reading lesson at Ptarmigan Elementary School in Anchorage on Sept. 29, 2023.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials hope that changing royalty rates for Cook Inlet gas producers will spur development. Plus, elementary students just wrapped up literacy screenings mandated by the new Alaska Reads Act. And, warm water in the Pacific ocean could lead to a warm winter for Alaska.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh, Tim Rockey and Ava White in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous articleAnchorage educators aiming high as Alaska schools begin legislated literacy efforts
Next articleAlaska governor’s staff deleted state agency’s analysis of teacher pay

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR