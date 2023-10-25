Line One: A personal journey through breast cancer diagnosis

Angel Wallis joined Line One host Dr. Jillian Woodruff to discuss her journey of treatment and self-advocacy through Wallis’s breast cancer diagnosis. (Madilyn Rose/Alaska Public Media)

Breast Cancer affects one in eight women, and those who receive a diagnosis must quickly face decisions about treatment, surgery and even fertility. Health care navigators, breast coordinators and support groups can help with these decisions. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff hears a personal story from her guest, Angel Wallis, of self advocacy and the complications of navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.

This discussion focuses on Wallis’s personal journey through her diagnosis. Not everyone diagnosed with breast cancer has the same or as many treatment options due to the particular nature of each diagnosis.

Angel Wallis, RN, BSN, Medical Surgical Unit at Providence Alaska Medical Center

