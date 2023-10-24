Man dead, suspect sought in Midtown apartment shooting

Anchorage police say they’re searching for Jesse Lee Jones, the suspect in a recent fatal shooting. (Anchorage Police Department)

Update, 9 p.m. Tuesday:

Anchorage police have identified the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting as 27-year-old Jesse Lee Jones.

Police released a photo of Jones Tuesday night, and said his current whereabouts are unknown. They said he may be armed and should not be approached.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Jones’ arrest on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and third-degree assault, according to the police department.

Police are asking anyone with information on Jones’ location to call dispatch at 311 or, to remain anonymous, leave a tip online at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

Police described Jones as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not yet identified the man killed in the Monday shooting.

Original story:

Anchorage police say a Monday shooting at a Midtown apartment complex left one man dead, prompting an intensive search for a suspect who remains at large.

Police said in a statement that they were called shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to the 5200 block of Mockingbird Drive, the address for the Alpine Apartment Homes off Brayton Drive.

“Upon arrival, police located an adult male inside an apartment building with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body,” police said. “He was declared deceased at the scene; his death is being investigated as a homicide.”

SWAT officers responded to search for the suspect, with residents of the complex asked to remain indoors, but made no arrests in the case. By 11 p.m., police said the search had ended with investigators arriving to examine the scene overnight.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said Tuesday morning that no further information was available about the shooting, with the victim’s family still being notified. She said “several dozen” officers were called to the scene for the search, with SWAT officers on-site from about 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday.

“While the motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and leads are being followed up on, police believe this was an isolated event and not random,” police said in the statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance video of the area to call dispatchers at 311.