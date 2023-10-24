Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A group of native dancers perform in front of a crowd.
Dancers of The Lower Yukon Drummers and Dancers group perform at Quyana Night in Anchorage on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media.)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Federation of Natives member tribes consider how to move forward as a unified group. Plus, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer is urging people to get the flu vaccine. And, without local venues, Petersburg musicians climb inside a wooden boat to play their tunes.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Kavitha George and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

