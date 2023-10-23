Hometown, Alaska: Catching up with Alaska Children’s Trust and talking poetry and science with Jane Hirshfield

Award-winning poet Jane Hirshfield was in Alaska last month for readings and discussions about poetry, science and the environment as part of the Consortium Library’s 50th anniversary. (Photo: VOA – A. Phillips, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Alaska Children’s Trust is a statewide organization working to prevent childhood abuse and neglect. They recently hit a major milestone of having distributed over $10 million in grants across the state. We’re joined by Alaska Children’s Trust President and CEO, Trevor Storrs, to discuss their work and the role community plays into raising thriving children. Later in the show we hear from visiting, award-winning poet and contributing editor to Alaska Quarterly Review, Jane Hirshfield. She was in Alaska for readings and discussions about poetry, science and the environment as part of the Consortium Library’s 50th anniversary. She stopped by the studio to discuss her new collection of poetry “The Asking” and shares a couple of poems.

