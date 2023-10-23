Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 23, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a man in a black hat
Vic Fischer in October 2021. (Bob Waldrop)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s last living constitutional delegate Vic Fischer dies at age 99. Plus, the Alaska Federation of Natives convention advocates for greater protections for subsistence harvests. And, Native boarding school survivors raise a healing totem with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Kavitha George, Rhonda McBride, and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487. Read more about Tim here

Previous article5 passengers sue Yute Commuter Service over 2022 plane crash near Bethel
Next articleMan dead, suspect sought in Midtown apartment shooting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR