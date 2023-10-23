Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 23, 2023

Vic Fischer in October 2021. (Bob Waldrop)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s last living constitutional delegate Vic Fischer dies at age 99. Plus, the Alaska Federation of Natives convention advocates for greater protections for subsistence harvests. And, Native boarding school survivors raise a healing totem with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Reports tonight from:

Adelyn Baxter, Kavitha George, Rhonda McBride, and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.