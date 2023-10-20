State of Art: Anchorage Opera sets classic comedy in the 1980s

Anchorage Opera’s new General Director, Ben Robinson (lower right), poses with “The Elixir of Love” chorus. (Ben Robinson)

Gaetano Donizetti’s famous opera “The Elixir of Love” tells the story of a man trying to win the affections of the woman he loves with the help of a love potion as comedy ensues. But what happens when the setting is moved from 18th century Spain to a 1980s Hollywood movie set? Well, you get Donizetti’s famous compositions sung while dancing in the style of MC Hammer, complete with neon colors, leg warmers and big hair. This week on State of Art we meet Anchorage Opera’s new General Director, Ben Robinson, who is also stage directing the upcoming production, to find out more.





SHOW SCHEDULE:

Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, October 27, 2023 @ 8 PM

Saturday, October 28, 2023 @ 8 PM

Sunday, October 29, 2023 @ 4 PM

LINKS:

Anchorage Opera website

“The Elixir of Love” tickets

