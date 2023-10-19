Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Sophie Minich, outgoing CEO and president of CIRI, speaks at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congresswoman Mary Peltola discusses the search for a house speaker. Plus, Anchorage’s winter shelter season begins — but with a waitlist much longer than expected. And, a photo exhibit about Alaska Native veterans is on display at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.